XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/11/2019 - 13:57 GMT

I Can Do Nothing – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs Star’s Call-up

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is powerless to resist Giovani Lo Celso's Argentina call-up, despite being unhappy about it.

Spurs snapped up Lo Celso on a season-long loan from La Liga side Real Betis in the summer and Pochettino was delighted to eventually get his man.   


 



Pochettino however has had to wait to have Lo Celso at his disposal of late and the attacking midfielder has only just returned to action for the side.

He came off the bench away at Liverpool last weekend, being given two minutes of action, and has been called into the Argentina squad for November's international break.
 


Pochettino is displeased with the call, but admits he can do little about it and indicated he is not keen on going to war with Argentina.



He told a press conference: "Being honest I am not happy.

"But I accept as I always defend the national team and back the decision of national team as I was a player and know what it feels to play.
 


"I can do nothing, only to show and describe my feelings", Pochettino added.

It remains to be seen how involved Lo Celso is this weekend when Pochettino takes his Tottenham outfit to visit Everton in the Premier League in search of a precious three points.
 