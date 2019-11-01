I Can Do Nothing – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs Star’s Call-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is powerless to resist Giovani Lo Celso's Argentina call-up, despite being unhappy about it.



Spurs snapped up Lo Celso on a season-long loan from La Liga side Real Betis in the summer and Pochettino was delighted to eventually get his man.













Pochettino however has had to wait to have Lo Celso at his disposal of late and the attacking midfielder has only just returned to action for the side.



He came off the bench away at Liverpool last weekend, being given two minutes of action, and has been called into the Argentina squad for November's international break.





Pochettino is displeased with the call, but admits he can do little about it and indicated he is not keen on going to war with Argentina.







He told a press conference: "Being honest I am not happy.



"But I accept as I always defend the national team and back the decision of national team as I was a player and know what it feels to play.





"I can do nothing, only to show and describe my feelings", Pochettino added.



It remains to be seen how involved Lo Celso is this weekend when Pochettino takes his Tottenham outfit to visit Everton in the Premier League in search of a precious three points.

