06 October 2018

01/11/2019 - 11:43 GMT

I Underestimated Marcus Rashford – Trent Alexander-Arnold

 




Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has conceded that he underestimated Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford before facing him last year.

Rashford’s brace helped Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in March last year in one of the high points of Jose Mourinho’s reign at the Red Devils.  


 



The England striker tormented Alexander-Arnold on the left flank and twisted and turned him for one of the goals that had the Liverpool right-back gasping for breath.

The full-back admits that Rashford is the toughest individual opponent he has come up against thus far in his career and conceded that ahead of that game he underestimated the forward’s ability.
 


He admitted that for a Liverpool player it was tough to be got on top of by a Manchester United striker, but feels it was a massive lesson for him going forward.



Asked about that game against Manchester United and Rashford, the Red told The Athletic: “Yeah, the toughest in terms of a direct opponent and someone getting on top of me in professional football.

“I’d say I underestimated him. It was a massive learning curve for me. It was something that I hated happening.
 


“As a Liverpool player, it’s probably the worst game of the season to perform like that.

“But when things like that happen you have to learn from them.”

Rashford also scored against Liverpool this season when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last month.   
 