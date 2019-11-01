It Was Always Going To Happen – Former Leeds Star Kemar Roofe On Anderlecht Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe admits he is happy that Anderlecht fans have started chanting 'the Roofe is on fire' after he grabbed a brace in a 3-3 draw with Gent.



Anderlecht snapped up Roofe from Leeds in the summer, with his departure raising eyebrows amongst some Whites fans after a season of regular goalscoring in the Championship.













Injury delayed Roofe's chance to make an early impact in Belgium, but he struck in the 68th and 70th minutes in the Belgian top flight clash against Gent.



His goals delighted the Anderlecht fans, who took to chanting 'the Roofe is on fire' and Roofe thinks a similar song to that sung in Leeds was always on the horizon if he did well in Belgium.





He said in the mixed zone after the game: "Yes, of course it [the Roofe is on fire] is nice [to hear].







"I must be doing something right for them to be singing it.



"It was similar [at Leeds United]. I think it’s just, it was always going to happen. It is easy [to sing]", Roofe added.





Despite Roofe's heroics, Anderlecht are still struggling to live up to pre-season expectations and sit 12th in the 16-team Belgian top flight.



Anderlecht have won just three of their 13 league fixtures and are next in action at home against Cercle Brugge next weekend, when Roofe will hope to again be on the scoresheet.

