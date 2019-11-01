It Will Be Normal From Now On – West Ham Star On Injury Comeback

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Winston Reid has expressed his satisfaction at being back in action after a prolonged injury layoff and has revealed that the medical team feel he is now back to normal and can kick on.



The 31-year-old has been out of action for a year-and-a-half after picking up a serious knee injury in a league match against Swansea City in March 2018.













Reid though is on the road to full recovery and took part in an Under-23 fixture against Wolfsburg B on Wednesday night.



Expressing his delight at having made it on to the pitch, the long-serving defender said that it was a preliminary step towards a full recovery and indicated the medical team feel he has now shaken off his injury woe.





"This was sort of a step on the way really, and we reckon it’ll be normal from now on”, Reid explained to West Ham TV.







“Training, obviously, when you’ve been out for a while takes time, and I understand that."



Reid is now looking forward to international duty with New Zealand as he tries to get back into the swing of playing and recovering.





“I’ll probably be heading away on international duty, and then getting back into it, trying to find the right balance of training as much as possible and also when to step back from it.



“I’m just relieved I’m getting back into training and playing with the guys again.”



Reid will be looking to continue progressing and put himself at the disposal of manager Manuel Pellegrini as soon as possible.

