Jose Mourinho Has Deep Distaste For Defeat – Former Chelsea Star Compares Boss With Andre Villas-Boas

Former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho has revealed that Andre Villas-Boas is not as upset following a defeat as Jose Mourinho can be.



Carvalho had his best years at Chelsea during Mourinho’s first stint at Blues boss and Villas-Boas was also part of the coaching staff during that period at Stamford Bridge.













The former defender is now part of Villas-Boas’ coaching staff at Marseille and is in a position to compare the management style of the two Portuguese coaches.



Carvalho is not keen on making a direct comparison, but revealed that both coaches are very demanding of their players.





But he did concede Mourinho was far bitterer after a defeat that Villas-Boas, who insisted can also get very angry.







The former defender indicated that Mourinho’s hatred of losing makes him an unhappy figure after a defeat and he looks more miserable than usual.



Carvalho told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I do not like to compare.





“I had a good time with Jose and Andre. They had a good relationship, they spoke constantly.



“Andre was very important to Jose and he had the desire to be a head coach.



“Mourinho gets a little more upset because he has a deep distaste for defeat, he can sting you more easily.



“But when Andre gets angry, he can also get upset, they are both very demanding and sincere.



“But Mourinho cannot live with defeat. He looks bad, it hurts him too much.”



Mourinho is out of work at present and has been linked with a number of jobs across football.

