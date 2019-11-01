Leeds United Have Transfer Stance On Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United would love to keep hold of loan star Ben White on a permanent basis, however the centre-back's parent club Brighton & Hove Albion are opposed to letting him leave.



The Whites swooped to land White on a season-long loan deal from Brighton in the summer transfer window, but were unable to insert a purchase option into the agreement.













White has excelled at the back for Leeds this season, impressing head coach Marcelo Bielsa and becoming one of the first names on the Argentine's team-sheet.



Leeds would love to keep White on a permanent basis, according to The Athletic, however Brighton look unlikely to play ball.





Brighton are keen to make sure they keep hold of White and rate the centre-back highly, with his Leeds loan likely viewed as a learning experience and developmental move.







Leeds could look to tempt Brighton into selling, but Premier League promotion would likely be essential for the Elland Road outfit to make an attempt.



White, 22, has a contract with Brighton which is due to run until the summer of 2022.





The defender has turned out in all 14 of Leeds' Championship fixtures so far this season, but is yet to register his first Whites goal.

