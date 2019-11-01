Leeds United Note Managerial Exploits of Former White, Keep Him On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has had his exploits with the Addicks noted by Leeds United.



Bowyer turned out for Leeds during his playing career, but is now impressing in his first managerial post at the club at which he began his career as a player.













The 42-year-old led Charlton to promotion from League One to the Championship last season and his exploits did not go unnoticed at Elland Road.



While Leeds firmly have Marcelo Bielsa in the hot seat, according to The Athletic, Bowyer is a manager who is rated within the corridors of power at the club.





Bielsa will turn 65 years old before the start of next season and the Argentine tactician has regularly moved on for fresh challenges in his managerial career.







The head coach agreed to stay on for another crack at promotion with Leeds this season, but the jury is out on whether he would stay for a third attempt if the Whites do not go up.



Bowyer has Charlton sitting ninth in the Championship after 14 games and just three points behind Leeds, who are third.





Charlton edged out Leeds 1-0 at the Valley earlier this season.

