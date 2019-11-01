Leeds United Picking Up Portion of Loan Star’s Salary

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are covering a portion of Jack Clarke's wages while he is on loan at the club from Tottenham Hotspur.



The Yorkshire giants sold Clarke to Tottenham during the summer to raise funds, but agreed to sign him back on a season-long loan deal once the permanent move went through.













However, a number of Leeds fans are questioning the point of the loan given Clarke has yet to clock even a single minute of game time in the Championship and the Whites' issues with not being able to include more than five loanees in matchday squads.



And Clarke's loan is costing Leeds money as the Whites are picking up a portion of his salary, according to The Athletic.





The Whites are paying some of his salary, meaning Tottenham are not covering their player's wage packet completely while he is at Elland Road.







It has been claimed that Tottenham will recall Clarke in January though due to his lack of match action at Leeds.



The winger is facing tough competition for a spot in the team under Marcelo Bielsa.





If Spurs do recall Clarke in January then they have been tipped to look to send him out on another loan as he is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the campaign.

