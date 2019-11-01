Leeds United’s Commitment To Buy Helder Costa From Wolves Dubbed Watertight

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's agreement to sign Helder Costa on a permanent basis from Wolves is watertight and would be difficult for the Whites to get out of, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants landed Costa on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer transfer window and also agreed to sign him on a permanent basis next summer for a fee in the region of £15m.













However, Costa has struggled to convince so far with Leeds and has been subject to criticism for his performances in a white shirt.



A number of fans have questioned whether Leeds can abandon their agreement to sign Costa next summer, given the high transfer fee and his lack of impact so far.





However, according to The Athletic, the agreement with Wolves is watertight and would be incredibly difficult for Leeds to get out of.







The Whites are committed to the purchase and will have to fork out big money for the winger next summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League.



Wolves decided Costa was surplus to requirements last summer and will be planning for his permanent departure.





The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Portuguese giants Benfica.

