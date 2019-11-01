XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/11/2019 - 20:54 GMT

Liverpool Loan Star On Journey To Become Top Player Says Championship Club Boss

 




Reading manager Mark Bowen has lauded Liverpool loan star Ovie Ejaria for his potential and feels the midfielder is on a journey to become a top player.

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan with the Royals, following up a six-month loan stint at the club last term, during which time he won a host of admirers.  


 



Ejaria has been handed regular game time by Reading and new boss Bowen also counts himself as part of the Liverpool man's fan club.

Bowen thinks that the 21-year-old has bags of potential and is on a journey to reach the very top of the game, with his time at the Royals helping his growth.
 


The Reading manager admits he wants to push Ejaria on the produce more and feels the player himself will readily admit that there are aspects of his game that he still must work on to reach the next level in his development.



"He really has [a lot of potential]", Bowen was quoted as saying by Get Reading.

"He's still on this journey if you like to become a top player. He came away from Liverpool so that's an education for him and we were delighted to get him.
 


"I'd love to try and push him more because, listen, we're fully aware he's quality all over the pitch, he rarely gives the ball away.

"He'll tell you himself if he's got one or two things to work on it's his goal tally and, in terms of actually creating goals for people, not just being a link player."

Ejaria started his career in north London at Arsenal, but made the move to Liverpool in 2014, with the Reds spotting his potential. The midfielder has had loan spells at Sunderland and Rangers.  
 