06 October 2018

01/11/2019 - 12:52 GMT

Newcastle United Scouting Ligue 1 Star, Mike Ashley Could Release Extra Cash

 




Newcastle United have scouted Ligue 1 star Victor Osimhen and Magpies owner Mike Ashley may be tempted to release extra transfer funds to be spent in the new year.

Steve Bruce's side are struggling to score goals and a lack of firepower has led to concerns about the club being involved in a relegation dogfight this term.   


 



Newcastle have scored only five goals in ten league games and are now being linked with a number of potential options ahead of the January transfer window.

They have been linked with Lille's Osimhen and, according to The Athletic, the Nigeria international has been scouted by Newcastle and fits firmly within the profile of player they like to sign.
 


Lille would likely need to be made a big offer to tempt them to part with Osimhen mid-season, but it has been claimed Newcastle supremo Ashley could release extra funds if he feels the club's Premier League survival is at risk.



Osimhen was signed by Lille in the summer from Belgian side Charleroi as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

Just 20 years old, Osimhen has found the back of the net seven times in eleven Ligue 1 games so far.
 


The Magpies may continue their scouting of him this weekend when Lille head to the south coast to face Marseille.
 