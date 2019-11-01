XRegister
01/11/2019 - 22:21 GMT

Players Understand Why When They Don’t Play – Manuel Pellegrini

 




West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has given a vote of confidence to Robert Snodgrass and insists that all the players in the Hammers squad fully understand when they are not selected.

Snodgrass has struggled for game time under Pellegrini this season, clocking only 230 minutes of Premier League football over ten games.  


 



He was though handed a start by Pellegrini last weekend against Sheffield United and repaid the Chilean's faith by scoring West Ham's only goal in a 1-1 draw.

Pellegrini feels that everyone in his West Ham squad understands when they are overlooked for games and explained why he opted against Snodgrass in recent weeks.
 


Pellegrini also gave a vote of confidence to Snodgrass, who he feels is a useful player who makes runs into the box of the type the Hammers need.



“I think all the players of the squad know when they play and when they don’t play for different reasons”, Pellegrini said at a press conference.

“For Robert, he wasn’t playing because we had a lot of new players in his position. Pablo Fornals came in and Andriy Yarmolenko came back from injury.
 


But he is always very useful, and he always works very well. 

"I brought him back after his loan. He renewed his contract and when he has the opportunity, he responds in the way he did in the last game [against Sheffield United].

"He is one of the players that arrived often in the box, and we need players who do that.

"He did it very well and I’m very happy for him.”

Snodgrass will be hoping to be involved for West Ham on Saturday against Newcastle United, with the Hammers heading into the match not having won any of their last five games.   
 