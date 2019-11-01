Sol Campbell Can Do It Again – Phil Parkinson Wary of Southend Boss’ Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is wary of the Sol Campbell effect at weekend opponents Southend United as he feels the former England international can be a success at Roots Hall.



The 45-year-old's first managerial job was at Macclesfield last season where he managed to keep the side in League Two, in spite of the Silkmen being rock bottom when he took over.













Campbell left the club earlier this season and was appointed Southend boss last month, taking over at a side sitting second bottom of the table.



Southend have yet to win under Campbell and have shipped ten goals in their last two League One games, but Parkinson believes the former England defender can have an effect.





"Sol did very well in his last job at Macclesfield and he has all the capabilities of doing it again at Southend too I am sure", Parkinson said at a press conference.







Parkinson, who himself is new to his job, is keen to see Sunderland dominate possession and attack with purpose in their play when they host Southend on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.



"We want to keep the ball, we want to attack but we want to play with a purpose.





"In the games – apart from Wycombe – I think we have shown that.



"The clinical side is the area we need to improve on."



Sunderland exited the EFL Cup in midweek against fellow League One side Oxford United, missing out on a quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

