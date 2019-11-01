Spurs Fans Will Remember Christian Eriksen Fondly – Former Ajax Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ajax director David Endt is hopeful that Christian Eriksen’s form this season will not tarnish his reputation amongst the Tottenham Hotspur fan base once he eventually leaves the club.



Eriksen is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and most likely to leave in January or on a free transfer next summer.













The midfielder is no longer a certain starter in Mauricio Pochettino’s side and received considerable flak for his poor performance in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last weekend.



Endt indicated that Eriksen has mentally checked out of Tottenham and has more or less made up his mind about leaving the club in the near future.





He admits that it is logical to understand that the player wants a fresh challenge and the possibility of playing for Real Madrid has been exciting him.







“I think he made up his mind in going away and taking the next step, maybe half a step higher than even Spurs”, Endt told The Athletic.



“It’s quite logical that he will move to yet another world, other circumstances, [and] other challenges.





“It must be thrilling for a player to play for (Real) Madrid, which is the pinnacle, higher than that you can’t get.”



The former Ajax director stressed that the Spurs fans will look back at Eriksen’s time at the club fondly despite him wanting to leave and his poor form this season.



“They will look back, think back, how great a player he has been for Spurs.



“They will always remember him for what he did.”

