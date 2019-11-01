This Is Why Neil Lennon Put Price Tag On James Forrest – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Hoops boss Neil Lennon put a £25m price tag on James Forrest based on the fee the club received for the sale of Kieran Tierney, but insists the winger is not leaving Parkhead.



Following the Scottish champions' 2-0 win over St. Mirren in the league on Wednesday, Bhoys manager Lennon put a £25m price tag on Forrest, who scored the side's second on the night just hours after signing a new deal.













Ex-Celtic player Rough feels Lennon's valuation of the 28-year-old Scotsman is based on what the Hoops got for the sale of Tierney to Arsenal in the summer.



The 67-year-old also believes the Hoops boss came to the sum because Forrest is as influential as Tierney was during his time at Celtic Park.





However, Rough is confident that Forrest will not leave Celtic for another club and insists that the Scotsman is a one-club man, who will stay loyal to the side until the end of his career.







"He's just looking at the prices of other people", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"He's looking at obviously Kieran Tierney – [who was sold to Arsenal for] £25m.





"James Forrest is as influential as Kieran Tierney at Celtic, so they are basing these figures around that.



"No, I think James Forrest is staying at Celtic. I don't think he is going anywhere.



"I think he is a one-club man."



Forrest has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists from his 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

