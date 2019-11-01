This Showed Steven Gerrard Has Real Bond With This Rangers Star – Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough feels the bond between Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and midfielder Ryan Jack is very strong and it will get the best out of the player.



The Gers' 27-year-old Scottish midfielder Jack has penned a new deal with the club, extending his stay at Ibrox until the summer of 2023.













Jack played his first league game after signing the new contract against Ross County this week and the former Aberdeen player marked the occasion by netting a brace as Rangers registered a 4-0 win.



With the midfielder signing a new deal and the Gers manager speaking highly of him recently, ex-Scotland man Rough believes Jack's performance against Ross County was the perfect response from him.





The 67-year-old also feels Gerrard and Jack share a very strong bond, which will help the team get the best out of the midfielder and pointed out how the Rangers star ran to his manager after scoring his second goal against Ross County on Wednesday.







"When your manager starts talking you up as if you are going to be the mainstay in the team for the next three or four years, is prepared to get you another contract and everything is going well for you, that's the kind of response you are looking for", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"And you could see when he scored the goal [against St. Mirren], the first person he wanted to run over to was the manager.





"So there's a bond there between them and Steven Gerrard is very, very good at that because he'll get the best out of that lad now because he knows he's one hundred per cent behind him."



Jack now has two goals and two assists to his name having played seven Scottish Premiership matches for Rangers this season.

