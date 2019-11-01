XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/11/2019 - 21:21 GMT

Time To Get Back To Winning Trophies, Rangers Legend Says

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has urged the Gers to get back to doing what the club exist to do by winning trophies, with the Scottish League Cup presenting, he feels, the perfect opportunity to pick up a piece of silverware.

The Gers, who have been in impressive form of late, are scheduled to take on Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday, as they bid to progress further in the competition.


 



Johnstone notes that Rangers have not now lifted silverware for some time and has no doubt that Steven Gerrard took the job at Ibrox to win trophies.

He also urged the Rangers players to embrace the pressure to win silverware and create memories they can look back on when they hang up their boots.
 


"At some clubs, the chance to lift trophies just isn’t there but you get players that are quite happy making a career for themselves and earning good money being mid-table", Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



"But when you come to Rangers, winning is what we are all about. You are here to win leagues and to win cups and that is what you need to do at Ibrox.

"You always want something to look back on and medals are what gets the blood pumping and what means most to you. That is the chance Rangers have this season.
 


"The reason that Steven Gerrard is here is to be successful and at Rangers that means winning leagues and winning cups.

"That is what the club has been built on for nearly 150 years but we haven’t had it for a while."

Rangers will take on a side that have just sacked their manager in the shape of Hearts, with Craig Levein shown the door by the club earlier this week.   
 