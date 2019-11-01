Trent Alexander-Arnold Credits Liverpool Youth Boss For Addressing Reaction Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that academy boss Alex Inglethorpe helped him iron out an issue which was holding him back in his development.



Alexander-Arnold has progressed through the youth ranks at Liverpool to become the club's first choice right-back, with some fans considering him to be the best right-back in the game.













The defender admits that he had much developing to do as he came through at Liverpool and revealed that a mistake in the game used to often affect him mentally for one or two minutes.



Alexander-Arnold explained that he would react badly when he made mistakes and that became a problem with him.





The Liverpool star credits youth supremo Inglethorpe with helping him to work on the issue and overcome it.







"When I was making mistakes, I was a sore loser", Alexander-Arnold told BBC Sport.



"My reaction wasn't right. If I made a mistake, I would be out of the game for a minute or two. If I lost at the end of training, I would kick balls away, make a bad tackle. But I realised that wasn't the right way.





"Alex Inglethorpe, the first coach who stood up against me, told me that would hold me back and it was something we worked on for one season to make sure it stopped happening.



"It would eat me up a lot – but after you calmed down, you would realise how bad you have been; how it is not OK to treat people like that.



"It is about working hard, using your mentality as a positive and motivation."



Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and helped the Reds finish second in the Premier League.

