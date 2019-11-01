We Know What We’ve Got To Do – Sunderland Star Clear On Route To Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland striker Chris Maguire has admitted that the Black Cats need to keep clean sheets on a regular basis as it will set them up to win games.



Clean sheets have been hard to come by for Sunderland this season, though Phil Parkinson's men did keep Tranmere Rovers at bay in a 5-0 win towards the end of October.













New manager Parkinson has already stressed the need for his team to keep clean sheets and the 30-year-old has reiterated his manager's point by admitting that clean sheets are their best chance to win matches and in the process climb up the table.



“If we can get clean sheets, then that gives us a good chance of winning a game”, Maguire told his club's official site.





“We have had one this season and maybe that isn’t good enough all round from everybody, but we know now what we have got to do.







“We need to score more and keep more clean sheets at the other end.”



Sunderland have conceded an average of 1.14 goals a game in League One this season and are eight points off the pace being set by table toppers Wycombe Wanderers and Ipswich Town.





Maguire will be looking for his Black Cats team to keep a clean sheet on Saturday when Southend United are the visitors to the Stadium of Light.

