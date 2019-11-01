We’ll Get Job Done – Rangers Talent Oozes Confidence Over UEFA Youth League Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth star Daniel Finlayson expects the Gers' Colts to face a tough challenge against Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Youth League next week, but is confident that they can get the job done.



The Scottish Premiership side's development squad will host Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the second round of the UEFA Youth League domestic champions path on Wednesday next week.













While the first leg will take place at the Firhill Stadium in Glasgow, the return leg of the tie will be held at the Tehelne Pole in Slovakia later this month.



Rangers youngster Finlayson expects the Slovakian side to give the young Light Blues a tough challenge, but the defender is confident that they can defeat their opponents and advance to the playoffs, where they will meet the eight group runners-up from the Champions League path.





"I think they [Slovan Bratislava] will be a physical side", Finlayson wrote in a Twitter Q&A.







"They will be tough opponents but we are confident we will get the job done."



Finlayson also picked out his goal against Young Boys in the second leg of the first round of the Youth League domestic champions path, that earned the side progression to the next round, as his favourite memory at the club.





"I have had a few recently. Scoring the winner against Young Boys in such an important UEFA Youth League game", Finlayson wrote.



"We all worked hard for it and I know what it meant to everyone so I would say that goal."



Apart from scoring the crucial goal against Young Boys in the second leg of the tie at the Firhill Stadium, Finlayson also got his name on the scoresheet in the first leg, helping the team come away with a 3-3 draw.

