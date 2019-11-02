XRegister
06 October 2018

02/11/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Adam Lallana Starts – Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

 




Fixture: Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Dean Smith's Aston Villa outfit at Villa Park in a Premier League game this afternoon.  

The Reds boast a six-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the standings and will want to make sure they maintain their advantage by beating Premier League new boys Villa. 
 

 



Centre-back Joel Matip is still sidelined with a knee injury and is not involved.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson between the sticks, while at right-back and left-back he plumps for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.
 


Virgil van Dijk links up with Dejan Lovren in the heart of defence, while in midfield Liverpool field Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana. Up top, Liverpool have the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.



If Klopp needs to shake thing up then he has a bench full of options, including Divock Origi and Naby Keita.
 


Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi
 