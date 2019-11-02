Championship Star Tipped To Be Beyond Leeds United’s Reach For January Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is tipped to be out of Leeds United’s financial reach in the January transfer window.



The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form this season and has netted six goals and provided four assists in 15 Championship appearances.













The attacking midfielder was believed to be on Leeds’ radar in the summer, but the Whites did not make a concrete move to sign him.



Often considered a talented but erratic player, Eze has left his inconsistencies behind him and has impressed many with his performances this season.





It has been suggested that Leeds could well rekindle their interest, but according to The Athletic, a move Elland Road in January is unlikely for the player.







The Nigerian’s stock has risen massively this season and QPR are likely to ask for big money if clubs come calling for him in January.



Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani is running a tight ship at Elland Road, as he seeks to keep to financial fair play rules, and Leeds are tipped to be unlikely to have the funds needed to sign a player of Eze’s value this winter.





Unless Leeds opt to push the boat out financially, they are likely to limit their signings in the January transfer window.

