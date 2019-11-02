XRegister
02/11/2019 - 16:36 GMT

Emerson Palmieri Starts – Chelsea Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Watford at Vicarage Road later today in a Premier League clash.  

Lampard has rung in the changes from the Blues' midweek EFL Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United with a number of players returning to the line-up.
 

 



Fikayo Tomori has returned to the line-up to partner Kurt Zouma at the heart of the defence for Chelsea. Cesar Azpilicueta also makes his way back to the starting eleven with Emerson Palmieri playing as the left-back.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will continue to form the midfield base for Chelsea away from home. Mason Mount will occupy for the more advanced midfield role in order to pull the creative strings from the middle of the park.
 


Tammy Abraham will continue to lead the line for Chelsea with Willian and Christian Pulisic playing on the flanks. Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi are some of the attacking options Lampard has on the bench.



Despite losing to Manchester United in the EFL Cup, Chelsea are on a good run of form in the league and have won their last four on the bounce.
 


 

Chelsea Team vs Watford 

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorgino, Mount, William, Abraham, Pulisic

Substitutes: Caballero, James, Alonso, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi
 