06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/11/2019 - 22:28 GMT

Fine Margins – QPR Boss Mark Warburton Bemoans Loss At Leeds United

 




Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton thinks fine margins stood between his side and a positive result against Leeds United at Elland Road, but admits his men should have imposed themselves more in the 2-1 loss. 

The visiting side enjoyed the lion's share of possession and played resolutely for most of the first half, before the Whites opened the scoring through Tyler Roberts in the 39th minute.  


 



The three points were sealed by Marcelo Bielsa's side when Jack Harrison contributed with a second in the 82nd minute, killing off Warburton's hopes of a late comeback.

The former Glasgow Rangers manager admits that Leeds have a quality side, but believes fine margins stood between his team and a positive result. 
 


“It’s a tough place to come and Leeds are a very talented team”, Warburton told his club's official site.



“We probably didn’t create enough in the first half. In the second half we started well and at 1-0 with 20 minutes to go we had a big, big chance. They’re the fine margins at this level.

“We didn’t quite have that belief to really go and get something out of the game.”
 


Warburton insists his QPR side also have quality and bemoaned them not imposing themselves on Leeds.

“It’s a very tight league, we know the quality they possess but so do we.

“We’re disappointed.

"We were very much the underdogs against a strong Leeds side but we needed to impose ourselves more.”

The defeat was QPR's sixth of the season and Warburton will be looking for his men to get back to winning ways before November's international break when they host Middlesbrough.
 