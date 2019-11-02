Get Our Goalscoring Act Together – Leeds United Legend Wants Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has indicated that Leeds United could become the best team in the Championship if they can sort out their goalscoring issues.



Leeds are currently third in the Championship table and are very much in the race to earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.













But the Yorkshire giants have struggled for goals despite creating chances and have not scored more than one goal in a game since the middle of September.



The lack of cutting edge up front has cost Leeds points this season where the Championship has looked as open as ever.





Gray pointed out no one is running away with the league at the moment and there are a number of teams who could break into the top six in a very volatile Championship campaign.







He feels Leeds could have a smoother ride in the league if they can sort out their problems with goals up front.



The Leeds legend told LUTV: “When I saw West Brom playing here a bit ago, I thought they would pull away.





“But they have not, they have slipped up.



“I was watching the QPR game the other night against Brentford and if they had won, they would have been second in the league.



“They came out of nowhere and Brentford have pushed themselves with a chance to get into the top six.



“It’s topsy-turvy in the league at the moment.



“At the present stage, if we can get our goalscoring act together, we are as good as any team in the league.



“But that is a big part of the game.”



Leeds have scored 17 goals this season in the Championship, the joint lowest number of goals in the current top ten teams in the standings.

