He’s Showing Why Southampton Signed Him – Celtic Boss Delights At Mohamed Elyounoussi

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that Southampton loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi is now showing why the Saints paid £16m to snap him up from FC Basel.



Elyounoussi struck twice on Saturday evening as Celtic brushed aside Hibernian 5-2 in the Scottish League Cup to book their spot in the final of the competition.













The Southampton man, who is on a season-long loan deal at Celtic, scored twice in the opening 45 minutes to help the Bhoys go in 3-1 to the good at half time and fully in control.



He has now scored seven goals in his last seven games for Celtic and picked up the man of the match award in the semi-final tie.





Lennon is thrilled with the form Elyounoussi is showing and thinks he is living up to the big price tag Southampton met to take him to St Mary's in 2018.







"I thought he was outstanding", Lennon was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.



"His best performance since he’s come in.





"His intelligence on the ball and his link-up play and his fitness levels are incredible.



"And what you’re seeing now is the player that Southampton spent £16m for.



"So we’re delighted he’s making us better and we’re delighted we’re making him better", the Celtic manager added.



Elyounoussi came close to scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final, only being prevented by the woodwork.



It remains to be seen if Celtic can keep him at Parkhead beyond the end of his loan spell.

