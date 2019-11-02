Jeremie Frimpong Starts – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian side at Hampden Park this afternoon.



The Bhoys will be looking to progress to the Scottish League Cup final by beating Hibs, something which would pile even more pressure on under fire Heckingbottom.













Neil Lennon will not be able to call on defender Greg Taylor, who is cup-tied for the semi-final encounter.





Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal for this afternoon's cup tie, while at full-back he opts for Jeremie Frimpong and Boli Bolingoli.





As his two centre-backs, Lennon picks Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer, while in midfield the Celtic manager looks to Scott Brown and Callum McGregor to dominate. Tom Rogic, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi will bid to support Odsonne Edouard.







Lennon has options off the bench to make changes if needed, including Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham.





Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Hayes, Elhamed, Ntcham, Christie, Johnston

