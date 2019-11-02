Manchester City Are Worried About Liverpool Now – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer insists that Manchester City are worried about Liverpool this season, with the two clubs having swapped roles from last term.



Liverpool could not overhaul Manchester City in the Premier League last season and finished a point behind Pep Guardiola's men; they did though win the Champions League.













McAteer thinks that Liverpool's players did not fully believe that they could win the title and there was worry about Manchester City in the Reds camp.



This season however, with Liverpool having kept their six-point lead over Manchester City intact with a late come from behind victory at Aston Villa on Saturday, McAteer believes the shoe is on the other foot and it is the Citizens who are worried.





He said on LFC TV after the win at Villa Park: "I don't think they really believed that they could do it last season.







"They got the gap, around seven points in the new year, and then we lost to City and they gradually pegged us back.



"I think they believed in themselves and that they were challenging, but did they honestly believe that they would go on and win it? I'm not so sure.





"This season the mentality is completely different. I think they know it's a real opportunity.



"City now are the team worried.



"I think Liverpool were worried about City, but this season I think it's City worried about Liverpool.



"Liverpool have just got stronger and stronger. The Champions League win has done them a world of good", McAteer added.



Liverpool have a home Champions League meeting with Genk on Tuesday night before then hosting Manchester City on Sunday, their final game before November's international break kicks in.

