Manuel Lanzini On Bench – West Ham Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Steve Bruce's struggling Newcastle United outfit in the Premier League this afternoon.



Newcastle arrive at the London Stadium sitting just one point above the drop zone and struggling to score goals on a consistent basis.













However, West Ham have also lost their way in recent weeks and are without a win in any of their last four league games, with their last win coming at the end of September.





Jack Wilshere will miss out for the Hammers due to a groin issue.





Manuel Pellegrini has Roberto in goal, while in central defence he opts for a pairing of Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop. Mark Noble and Declan Rice slot into midfield, while Robert Snodgrass, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.







The West Ham boss has options on the bench he can introduce against Newcastle if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals.





West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United



Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Sanchez, Fornals, Lanzini, Ajeti

