Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves side at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.



The Gunners exited the EFL Cup in midweek against Liverpool, losing on penalties at Anfield, while last weekend they were held to a draw by Crystal Palace.













Captain Granit Xhaka is left out of the squad following his angry reaction to fans after being brought off against Crystal Palace.





Gunners manager Unai Emery will want nothing less than three points to ease the pressure growing on his shoulders and has Bernd Leno in goal.





At the back, Sokratis and David Luiz link up to provide the centre-back pairing. Emery looks to Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torriera to control midfield, while Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette provide the firepower.







If Emery wants to influence the game through his substitutions then he has a number of options to call upon, including Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock.





Arsenal Team vs Wolves



Leno, Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Willock, Pepe, Martinelli, Saka



