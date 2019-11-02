XRegister
06 October 2018

02/11/2019 - 14:02 GMT

No Eddie Nketiah – Leeds United Team vs QPR Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Mark Warburton's QPR outfit at Elland Road this afternoon. 

The Whites have just completed back to back away games, at Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday, and picked up two points from a possible six.
 

 



They will be keen to return to winning ways at Elland Road today, but must make do without Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski. Eddie Nketiah misses out with an abdomen injury.


Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he selects Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.
 


Further up the pitch Bielsa will be looking for Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich to control the game, while also selected are Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts. Patrick Bamford is up top.



Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to change things against QPR, including Pablo Hernandez and Jack Clarke.
 


Leeds United Team vs QPR

Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Costa, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Davis, Berardi, Gotts, Hernandez, Clarke, Bogusz
 