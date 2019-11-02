Sheffield United Adapting To So Many Styles – Former Premier League Star Lauds Blades

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Tim Cahill has lauded Chris Wilder's Sheffield United for finding a way to play and thrive in the top flight this season, following a comfortable win over Burnley on Saturday.



Sheffield United have moved into the top six after they thrashed Burnley 3-0 at Bramall Lane and are now within a point of Arsenal in the Premier League standings.













The Yorkshire outfit have been the most thrilling of the three promoted sides this season and have managed to shock many with the way they have adapted to the top tier of English football.



Cahill feels the Blades have found a way to play organised football at the home and have also not shied away from using different methods to get results this season.





The former Premier League midfielder admits that he admires Wilder and the work he has carried out to make Sheffield United a robust outfit in the Premier League.







The Aussie said on BBC Radio 5 live after the match: “At home Sheffield United are organised, they have got the way they play, they're confident.



“Their manager has shown that they can be adaptable to so many different styles and the league.





“I am a big fan of Chris Wilder and what he has done there.



“They are doing really well in the Premier League and they have taken it in their stride.”



Sheffield United will look to earn another big scalp when they visit Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign.

