That’s Sign of Very Good Team – Former England Star Hails Liverpool’s Win At Aston Villa

Chris Waddle insists that Liverpool's dramatic come-from-behind win over Aston Villa at Villa Park is the sign of a quality side.



Aston Villa took the lead in the Premier League encointer by virtue of a 21st minute goal from summer signing Trezeguet.













The match stayed that way, with the Villans looking on course towards causing a major upset until the 87th minute, when the league leaders equalised through Andrew Robertson, before Sadio Mane slotted in the winning goal in the 94th minute to secure all three points for Liverpool.



The Reds stay six points clear at the top of the table and Waddle thinks the manner of Liverpool's victory speaks to their quality.





"That’s the sign of a very good team", Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 live.







Waddle thinks that Aston Villa put in a big shift and pushed Liverpool, but will ask questions over how Mane was left free to score.



"From Villa’s point of view they will say: 'who is marking Mane?' He has not even jumped, gets ahead of everybody and the ball goes into the side netting.





"It is lack of concentration but you need to give Liverpool credit.



"It was an enthralling game.



"We knew Liverpool would dominate but Villa put up an enormous fight and got in front.



"Liverpool are a class side and they showed that again."



Liverpool now know they can go nine points clear of title rivals Manchester City if they can beat them next weekend at Anfield.

