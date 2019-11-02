This Augurs Well – Leeds United Legend Encouraged By Key Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes that Leeds United’s ability to continue to churn out performances without some of their top players is a good sign for the rest of the season.



Leeds have dropped points in recent weeks and have looked lacklustre in front of goal, but they have continued to remain third in the Championship table and very much in contention for promotion.













The Whites have been without players such as Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw in recent weeks, but have kept their promotion bid on track.



Hernandez is on the bench against QPR this afternoon, while Cooper starts, and Gray believes they will have a major impact on the form of the side in the coming weeks.





However, he feels Leeds’ ability to get by without some of their influential players while other clubs could have struggled, shows the strength of the squad and is a good sign for the future.







The Leeds legend said on LUTV when asked about injured players returning: “I think that is one thing that you have got to think about when you are looking at results previously.



“We have been missing a lot of influential players – Pablo and Adam Forshaw add experience there.





“Pablo could open the door and you know we missed him. We have Liam Cooper coming back as well.



“We have big players coming back and that is an important thing. It just goes to show the strength of the squad in general.



“Looking at other sides in the league, when they are missing influential players they really struggle but we are getting by and are in a healthy position in the league.



“That augurs well for the club.”



Forshaw is still not fit enough to return to action for Leeds against QPR today, while striker Eddie Nketiah has now joined the injury list.

