This Gives Us Edge Over QPR – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gay believes Leeds United’s solid defence will give them the edge over Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road today.



Leeds have dropped points in recent weeks due to their profligacy in front of goal, but are still third in the league standings, largely due to a robust defensive structure.













The Whites have the best defence in the Championship this season, conceding just eight goals in their first 14 league games.



Leeds are set to take on QPR at Elland Road today and Gray admits that Marcelo Bielsa’s side must remain wary of the away side’s ability to score goals and hit teams on the counter attack.





But he also believes QPR look suspect defensively and Leeds’ strong defence gives them the edge as the home side have the players to unlock the London team at the back.







The Leeds legend explained on LUTV: “We are playing another side and they look a dangerous side.



“What I would say looking at the game the other night [when QPR played Brentford], I don’t think they look that solid defensively.





“They look a lot better going forward than they look defensively.



“But that is something they will be working on as well.



“QPR look at it that they are trying to play, they are trying to hit teams quick.



“I think it could be an entertaining game, I think there could be goals in the game, but I just think we will have the upper hand as we are stronger than them defensively.



“I thought even against Sheffield Wednesday, we were under the cosh with the two big strikers.



“[Liam] Cooper was not playing and Ben White and [Gaetano] Berardi dealt with them well.



“I think we will cope better than them defensively.”



QPR are coming into today’s clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home against Brentford, but are only two points behind Leeds in the league.

