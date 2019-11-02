This Is Spreading Confidence And We Do Expect To Beat Blackburn – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has hailed another clean sheet for Leeds United in their 2-0 win over QPR at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and feels the defence is inspiring confidence in the forward players.



Leeds have struggled to score a big volume of goals in games this season, but their solid defence means even one goal has often been enough to claim three points.













The backline was again on form against Mark Warburton's R's, though Leeds struck twice, with goals from Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison enough to see off the visitors from London.



Leeds move on to another home game, against Blackburn Rovers, and Parker readily admits the fan expectation is that the Whites will pick up a further three points.





And he feels with the defence firing on all cylinders, Leeds' forward will be full of confidence.







"Now we've taken care of this one it does become a big game [against Blackburn] because everyone is expecting us to take the six points [from the two home games]", Parker said on LUTV after the match.



"We know it's going to be another difficult fixture with Blackburn coming here, but if we put the hard work in like we did today then we, to coin an old phrase in football, earn the right to play.





"We are so hard to break down. I think that is the eighth clean sheet of the season and that does spread confidence.



"Especially with the forward players because you know if you take one chance then we're going to win football matches."



Blackburn edged out Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday and will head to Leeds sitting 16th in the Championship standings; Rovers have yet to draw a league game on the road, winning two and losing five.

