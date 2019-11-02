We Knew If We Did This To West Ham We’d Have Chances – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez insists the Magpies knew if they could get behind West Ham United's defence then they had a good chance to score against the Hammers.



The Magpies were able to hang on to beat the Hammers 3-2 at the London Stadium to record their third win of the season and second away from home.













Steve Bruce's side went 2-0 up in the first half, with the 30-year-old defender contributing with his first goal in a black and white shirt.



A third was added by Jonjo Shelvey in the second half and though the Hammers made a late comeback, scoring twice, Newcastle were able to hold on to claim the win.





Analysing the match, Fernandez said that while attacking, the hosts left gaps and once his team had the chance to put the ball behind the West Ham defensive line, they knew that they had an opportunity to score goals.







“I think the key point is that we scored the goals at the right moment”, Fernandez told his club's official site.



“Obviously they came and left a space in behind, and we know that if we put a ball behind their defence we had a very good chance.





"We did, and for me the most important thing is create chances, putting the opposite team in a difficult situation."



The defender also took time to stress the importance of Newcastle carrying on with the winning run before they head into the international break later next month.



“Now we have another home game [against Bournemouth], so we need to be 100 per cent ready and play the same way, with the same intensity, to try to win two games in a row.



"That would be massive for us before the international break."



Newcastle have now moved on to 12 points from their opening eleven league games and are four points above the drop zone.

