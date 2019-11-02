We Weren’t At Our Best But Win Was Vital – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is pleased that his side edged out Southend United at the Stadium of Light despite not being at their best and noted the game came on the back of two long trips.



The Black Cats put the disappointment of an EFL Cup exit against Oxford United behind them as they secured a 1-0 win against Sol Campbell's League One strugglers at home.













The winning goal came via Luke O’Nien's third consecutive strike at home in the league, in the 20th minute of the match. The score remained that way until the end, allowing the Black Cats to close to within one point of sixth placed Coventry City.



Parkinson is simply pleased Sunderland got over the line following two away trips, to Oxford and Shrewsbury.





He admits that Sunderland did not hit their top level and feels winning while not being at their best is a positive for his side.







"We weren't quite at our best but we won the game. It was a vital game and I am so pleased to have the points", Parkinson told his club's in-house media.



"We’ve had two long trips this week – in patches we were good but it’s important when you’re not quite at your best that you get the result."





Sunderland now have three cup games, across the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup, before they return to League One duty.

