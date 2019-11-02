XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2019 - 12:54 GMT

You Can’t Criticise Eddie Nketiah – Leeds United Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah has done everything needed to get into the starting eleven at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has persisted with Patrick Bamford up front despite the former Boro man missing presentable chances inside the penalty box in recent weeks; he has not scored since August.  


 



Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, has made an impact whenever he has been on the pitch and often rescued points for Leeds coming on from the bench.

But the 20-year-old is yet to make a league start with Bielsa remaining adamant that Bamford provides more than just goals for Leeds up front.
 


Gray is of the view that Nketiah has delivered the goods whenever he has been on the pitch and could have won the game for Leeds at Sheffield Wednesday.



But he conceded that the final decision still rests with Bielsa, who has continued to support Bamford.

Asked about Bamford-Nketiah conundrum, the Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I think it is up to the manager.
 


“I mean you cannot criticise Nketiah – when he has come one, he has done well and scored goals.

“Even when he came on against Sheffield Wednesday, he did a couple of great things and could have scored.

“So, he might get his opportunity this week but there is only one man making that decision.”

Bamford has been nursing an ankle injury and is not sure to feature against Queens Park Rangers today at Elland Road. 
 