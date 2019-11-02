You Can’t Criticise Eddie Nketiah – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah has done everything needed to get into the starting eleven at Elland Road.



Marcelo Bielsa has persisted with Patrick Bamford up front despite the former Boro man missing presentable chances inside the penalty box in recent weeks; he has not scored since August.













Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, has made an impact whenever he has been on the pitch and often rescued points for Leeds coming on from the bench.



But the 20-year-old is yet to make a league start with Bielsa remaining adamant that Bamford provides more than just goals for Leeds up front.





Gray is of the view that Nketiah has delivered the goods whenever he has been on the pitch and could have won the game for Leeds at Sheffield Wednesday.







But he conceded that the final decision still rests with Bielsa, who has continued to support Bamford.



Asked about Bamford-Nketiah conundrum, the Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I think it is up to the manager.





“I mean you cannot criticise Nketiah – when he has come one, he has done well and scored goals.



“Even when he came on against Sheffield Wednesday, he did a couple of great things and could have scored.



“So, he might get his opportunity this week but there is only one man making that decision.”



Bamford has been nursing an ankle injury and is not sure to feature against Queens Park Rangers today at Elland Road.

