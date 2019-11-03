XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2019 - 17:10 GMT

He Must Be Striker’s Dream – Former Celtic Attacker Lauds Rangers Star

 




Former Celtic attacker Tony Watt believes that Rangers full-back James Tavernier must be a dream for strikers to play with.

Tavernier has come in for criticism in recent weeks due to high profile errors and a penalty miss, with his mistakes having cost Rangers.   


 



However, the full-back is renowned for his attacking play and regularly provides assists for his Rangers team-mates.

Tavernier provided the assist for Rangers' second goal in their 3-0 Scottish League Cup semi-final win over Hearts on Sunday, as he fed Alfredo Morelos in the six yard box.
 


He also threatened to score himself, with Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira needing to be in good form to keep him out.



Rangers will now face Watt's former club Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup and the attacker is wary of Tavernier.

He feels the full-back must be a dream for strikers to play with.
 


Watt wrote on Twitter: "Regardless of the stick Tavernier gets. He must be a strikers dream to play alongside.

"Sets up so many chances."

With Rangers and Celtic now set to collide in the final, excitement is growing, with Bhoys legend Chris Sutton dubbing the encounter "mouthwatering".

He wrote: "Mouthwatering Celtic v Rangers Betfred Cup Final.

"Rangers excellent today… different team this season under Steven Gerrard…"
 