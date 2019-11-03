I Am Learning – Newcastle United Star Relishing Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Joelinton says he is relishing being Newcastle United's striker and wants to continue developing with the club.



Newcastle splashed the cash to sign Joelinton from German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer and big expectations have been placed on the Brazilian to deliver in the Premier League.













He set up Newcastle's first goal at West Ham United on Saturday, heading the ball back across goal for Ciaran Clark to open the scoring, displaying an unselfish streak.



Newcastle ran out 3-2 winners at West Ham and Joelinton put in a hard working display which lasted until the 89th minute, when he was substituted.





The Brazilian has indicated he is happy with the pressure on his shoulders, while insisting he still has much to learn and is working on getting better at Newcastle.







Joelinton told The Athletic: "I want to be the centre-forward.



"It will take me time but I am learning and I want to keep playing like this."





Newcastle paid £40m to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim and boss Steve Bruce will hope the striker can fire in the goals to help his team climb up the Premier League standings.



The Magpies sit 15th following eleven top flight games.

