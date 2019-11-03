I Have Offers – Leeds United Linked Baghdad Bounedjah Comments On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Algeria international Baghdad Bounedjah, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Leeds United, has admitted that he has received offers to leave Al Sadd.



The 27-year-old hitman has been in red hot form in Qatar and struck the back of the net 39 times in the Qatar Stars League last season.













The new season is well under way in Qatar and already Bounedjah has got amongst the goals, further cementing his growing reputation.



Bounedjah has caught the eye of several clubs, with English Championship side Leeds credited with an interest, and the striker makes no bones about the fact that there have been proposals.





He insists though that he is happy at Al Sadd, where he has been on the books since 2015, and is focused on doing well for club and country.







"Yes, I have offers, but I feel very good at Al Sadd", he told local daily Al-Watan.



"I do not know what will happen in the future, but I can assure you that I am happy at my current club.





"I hope to give everything for them, but also for the national team", Bounedjah added.



At Al Sadd, the Algeria international plays under Barcelona legend Xavi and he is enjoying the experience, as well as learning from the Spaniard.



"Xavi has a great relationship with the players", Bounedjah said.



"It is his first season as a coach.



"We try to help him to the maximum and learn from him at the same time.



"We hope to achieve good results together and achieve our goals."



After seven Qatar Stars League games, Xavi's Al Sadd currently sit fourth in the standings, eight points behind early leaders Al Duhail.

