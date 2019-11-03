I Know What Happened – Nabil Fekir Comments On Liverpool Transfer Collapse

Follow @insidefutbol





Nabil Fekir has insisted his entourage were not responsible for his move to Liverpool in 2018 collapsing.



The France international was all set to join Liverpool on a big money deal from Ligue 1 giants Lyon, but the transfer fell apart at the last minute.













There have been contrasting claims over why Fekir did not complete a successful move to Anfield, with a recent suggestion from his former agent that his entourage were responsible.



Jean-Pierre Bernes claims that Fekir's brother-in-law, who was with a lawyer, became involved in the transfer, wanting a commission payment, with suggestions that a deal that was already agreed was scuppered.





However, Fekir, who told TF1's Telefoot that the failed move to Liverpool is "ancient history", insists that his entourage did not collapse the transfer.







"I know it is not because of my entourage", Fekir, now at Real Betis, said.



"I know what happened."





Fekir completed a surprise move to Spain to sign for Betis this summer and is now bidding to make his mark in La Liga.



Betis sit 14th in the Spanish top flight after 12 games and Fekir has appeared in ten La Liga matches, scoring three times and also registering an assist.



He netted in a 5-2 defeat at Barcelona and played on Saturday in a 0-0 draw at Real Madrid.

