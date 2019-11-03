I Worry About Marco Silva – Former Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton star Andy Gray has admitted he is worried about Marco Silva, with the next two games for the Toffees boss crucial in his view.



Everton were poor at Goodison Park on Sunday evening as they scored deep into injury time through Cenk Tosun to salvage a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.













The game was marred by VAR, while there was also a horrific injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes; the Portuguese has gone to hospital amid fears of a serious leg injury.



Spurs were reduced to ten men, Heung-Min Son sent off as a result of a challenge on Gomes, though there appeared no malice in the Korean's challenge, with Gomes seeming to fall badly.





The result means Everton sit one place above the relegation zone, having taken eleven points from their opening eleven league matches.







Their next two fixtures come against strugglers Southampton and Norwich City, and Gray feels the games could be crucial for Silva given what will then come for Everton approaching Christmas.



"When I look at Everton's fixtures, I have to say I worry about Marco Silva", Gray said on beIN SPORTS.





"I think these next two games, Southampton away, who are below them, Norwich at home, the first game after the break, who are below them, and then they've got a collection of games at the beginning of December against the top six clubs in the country.



"He's got a massive three or four weeks coming up prior to Christmas and on that form results are going to be hard to come by", the former Everton man added.



After playing Southampton and Norwich, Everton lock horns with Leicester City (away), Liverpool (away), Chelsea (home), Manchester United (away) and Arsenal (home), before Christmas.

