I’m Relishing Celtic Final Now – Rangers Star Hails Semi-Final Victory

Ryan Kent has insisted he is relishing Rangers' Scottish League Cup final meeting with rivals Celtic, after the Gers swatted aside Hearts at Hampden.



Steven Gerrard's side were much too strong for manager-less Hearts, but needed to wait until the stroke of half time to take the lead when Filip Helander scored.













Any Hearts' comeback hopes were severely damaged just two minutes into the second half when Alfredo Morelos found the back of the net, while when the Colombian struck again to grab his 20th of the season just after the hour mark, the semi-final was effectively over.



Gerrard, taking no chances, brought off Kent, Ryan Jack and Sheyi Ojo as he rested tired legs and gave Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe game time.





Rangers will now meet arch rivals Celtic in the final and Kent makes no bones about the fact he is looking forward to it.







He said on BT Sport post match: "These are the games you relish as a professional.



"It will be a tough game, but we've got lots of confidence and hopefully we can come away with some silverware."





Kent's team-mate Jack is also thrilled to be through to the final and believes the Gers squad is packed with talent.



"I'm obviously delighted for the club and supporters", Jack said.



"We've got a lot of big games, they come thick and fast and we're delighted to get to a final.



"This squad's got great talent and who knows how far we can go?"



Rangers have so far kept pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with both teams having picked up 28 points from their opening eleven league fixtures.

