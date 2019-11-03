XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2019 - 13:52 GMT

Sheyi Ojo and Glen Kamara Start – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts
Competition: Scottish League Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Hearts at Hampden Park in a Scottish League Cup semi-final tie.  

Hearts have sacked Craig Levein as manager and will be led into the semi-final against Rangers by interim boss Austin MacPhee, as they try to spring a surprise and reach the final, where Celtic await. 
 

 



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that Levein's departure will not affect the way his side are preparing for the game and the Gers do start as firm favourites to progress to the final. 

The Gers have not lost against Hearts in the last ten meetings, but were held to a draw by the Jambos last month in the league.
 


Gerrard has Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at centre-back he picks a pairing of Connor Goldson and Filip Helander. In midfield, Steven Davis slots in, alongside Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara, while Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo support Alfredo Morelos.



If Gerrard wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Joe Aribo and Brandon Barker.
 


Rangers Team vs Hearts

McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Ojo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Aribo, Barker, Arfield, Defoe
 