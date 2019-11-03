Sheyi Ojo and Glen Kamara Start – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Hearts at Hampden Park in a Scottish League Cup semi-final tie.



Hearts have sacked Craig Levein as manager and will be led into the semi-final against Rangers by interim boss Austin MacPhee, as they try to spring a surprise and reach the final, where Celtic await.













Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that Levein's departure will not affect the way his side are preparing for the game and the Gers do start as firm favourites to progress to the final.



The Gers have not lost against Hearts in the last ten meetings, but were held to a draw by the Jambos last month in the league.





Gerrard has Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at centre-back he picks a pairing of Connor Goldson and Filip Helander. In midfield, Steven Davis slots in, alongside Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara, while Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Joe Aribo and Brandon Barker.





Rangers Team vs Hearts



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Ojo, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Aribo, Barker, Arfield, Defoe

