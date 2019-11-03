Troy Parrott On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Marco Silva's Everton side at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.



Spurs went down 2-1 at Liverpool last weekend and sit 13th in the Premier League standings following Saturday's games, but all three points for Mauricio Pochettino's men this afternoon would push them up to at least seventh.













Pochettino must do without left-back Danny Rose, who has a one-match ban to serve following five yellow cards. Erik Lamela meanwhile misses out with a thigh issue. Harry Kane misses out through illness.



Tottenham have Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris still out of action, while at the back Pochettino picks Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and, captain today, Ben Davies.





Further up the pitch the Spurs boss selects Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura play. Heung-Min Son is also selected.







The Tottenham boss can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, with options available to him including Troy Parrott and Giovani Lo Celso.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Lucas



Substitutes: Vorm, Foyth, Dier, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Parrott

