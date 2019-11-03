XRegister
06 October 2018

03/11/2019 - 15:32 GMT

Troy Parrott On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Marco Silva's Everton side at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.  

Spurs went down 2-1 at Liverpool last weekend and sit 13th in the Premier League standings following Saturday's games, but all three points for Mauricio Pochettino's men this afternoon would push them up to at least seventh. 
 

 



Pochettino must do without left-back Danny Rose, who has a one-match ban to serve following five yellow cards. Erik Lamela meanwhile misses out with a thigh issue. Harry Kane misses out through illness.

Tottenham have Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris still out of action, while at the back Pochettino picks Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and, captain today, Ben Davies.
 


Further up the pitch the Spurs boss selects Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura play. Heung-Min Son is also selected.



The Tottenham boss can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up, with options available to him including Troy Parrott and Giovani Lo Celso.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Lucas

Substitutes: Vorm, Foyth, Dier, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Parrott
 