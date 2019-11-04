Arsenal Game Is Perfect For Leicester City Admits Gunners Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Leicester City's upcoming Premier League game against the Gunners is the 'perfect' match for the Foxes.



The 53-year-old is impressed with how Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have started their campaign, which has seen them sit third in the league table, two points behind champions Manchester City and six points above fifth-placed Arsenal.













Leicester are now set to host the Gunners at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and Keown sees the Midlands-based club as favourites going into the game.



Keeping the respective sides' form in mind, the former Arsenal man believes the Foxes should be confident of winning the game against Unai Emery's men this weekend.





Keown feels the game against Arsenal is the perfect match for Leicester to increase the gap between themselves and their top four rivals.







"Leicester are flying too, only two points behind City, and it is significant that they are six points above Arsenal, who they play at the King Power Stadium next Saturday", Keown told BBC Sport.



"I make the Foxes massive favourites going into that game – in terms of form, and the way both teams are playing at the moment, they should be very confident of winning it.





"It is not a situation I would have expected at the start of the season but this is the perfect game for Leicester – and a chance for them to put even more distance between them and one of their so-called rivals for the top four."



Leicester could go second behind Liverpool on the points table this weekend if they win their game against Arsenal and the Reds win theirs against Manchester City at Anfield.

