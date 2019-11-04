Confidence Will Come Flooding Through Him – Steve Bruce Backs Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is confident that there is still more to come from Magpies midfielder Miguel Almiron and believes the Paraguayan will ooze confidence when he starts scoring.



Almiron, who joined the Tyneside-based club from Atlanta United in January this year, is yet to score or assist for the side and has often been criticised by some for a lack of output.













However, Newcastle boss Bruce has backed the 25-year-old to prove his worth and is positive that there is a lot to come from the player.



The 58-year-old was delighted with Almiron's performance against West Ham at the weekend, as Newcastle won 3-2, and hailed him for his work-rate and attitude that saw the player dropping deep to help his side in defence.





Bruce is confident that Almiron will ooze confidence once scores a goal and tipped him to find the back of the net several times this season.







"Look, there's still plenty to come", Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle.



"Almiron, I thought was absolutely magnificent, all game.





"The way he defended – he was back – and the work-rate and the attitude.



"And, I'm sure if he gets a goal and when he gets a goal – the confidence will come flooding through him and, hopefully, they'll come in batches."



Newcastle registered their third win of the season against West Ham on Saturday, beating the Hammers 3-2 at the London Stadium.

