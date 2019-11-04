He’ll Cost A Lot – Former Leeds United Star Keen For Whites To Sign This Player If Promotion Won

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan is keen for the Yorkshire giants to buy Ben White if they gain promotion to the Premier League, despite admitting it will likely take a big fee to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to sell.



White is on a season-long loan at Elland Road and has already nailed down a spot at centre-back, playing his part in a mean Whites backline.













Leeds have only conceded eight goals in 15 league games and have the Championship's tightest defence, with their nearest competitors, Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday, having let in 12 goals.



Whelan is already a big fan of White and has urged Leeds to buy him if they can earn promotion to the Premier League.





He admits that Brighton will not easily part with the centre-back and is aware that Leeds may need to pay a big, big fee to change the Seagulls' mind.







"He is a special player, a special player", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites beat QPR on Saturday.



"I know he doesn't belong to us – I wish he did – but that kid seems to have everything.





"If he does get us up to the Premier League maybe there is a deal to be done.



"I can imagine he's going to cost a lot of money, but he would be worth it."



Leeds do not have a purchase option included in the loan deal for White and Brighton have yet to give any indication that they would be open to selling him.

